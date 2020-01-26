Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99,976.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $440,149.00 and approximately $99,976.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01940242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00107266 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

