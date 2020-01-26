MASTERNET Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $7,597.00 and $270.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

