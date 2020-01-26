Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,572.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $265,825.00 and $2,572.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.03210137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00124788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

