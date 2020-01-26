Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 7% This Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $494,842.00 and $15,143.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

