Max Property Group Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $475,489.00 and approximately $20,547.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025522 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008667 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006211 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 261.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

