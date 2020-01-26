McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Down 27.7% in January

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,040,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 52,590,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $420.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 645,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

