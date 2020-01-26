Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,830,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,966,000 after buying an additional 443,046 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

