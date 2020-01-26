MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,324.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

