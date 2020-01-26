MediShares Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $162,281.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

