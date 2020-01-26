MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $538,549.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $538,549.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

