Megacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $65,162.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007764 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,434,431 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

