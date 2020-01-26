Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $556,764.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $556,764.00 and $2,202.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.01303032 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

