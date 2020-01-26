Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Tufton Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.