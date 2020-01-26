Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

