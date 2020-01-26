Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,956 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 14.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.