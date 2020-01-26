Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Metal has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. Over the last week, Metal has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OKEx, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

