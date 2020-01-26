Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.35

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, RightBTC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $450,640.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01937078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00102504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,467,163 coins and its circulating supply is 77,467,059 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

