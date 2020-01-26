Metronome Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004502 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. Metronome has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $311,923.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,668,863 coins and its circulating supply is 10,144,614 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

