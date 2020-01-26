MIB Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,195.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $242,923.00 and approximately $3,195.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000555 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 351,750,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,448,496 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

