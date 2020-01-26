Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,188,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 546,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 163,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

