Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

