Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,188,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 546,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 163,850 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.