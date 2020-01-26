Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 5th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

