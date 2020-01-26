Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,988 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

