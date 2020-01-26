Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

