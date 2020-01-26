Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

