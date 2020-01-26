Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $71.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $212,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

