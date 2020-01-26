MINDOL Market Capitalization Achieves $461.83 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $461.83 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00031613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.01305022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

