Minereum Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market capitalization of $89,974.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,978,732 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

