Mithril Market Cap Achieves $6.01 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Mithril has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, FCoin and OKEx. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007613 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, BitForex, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

