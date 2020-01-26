Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $55.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.38 million and the lowest is $54.30 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $206.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.53. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 35.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 49.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.