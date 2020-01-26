MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $76.57 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00013750 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbank, Fisco, Zaif and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market cap of $76.57 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Fisco, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

