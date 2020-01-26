MonaCoin Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00013904 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Bitbank, Bleutrade and Zaif. MonaCoin has a market cap of $79.12 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,654.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.01942005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.71 or 0.04120159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00737122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00107144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00630793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Fisco, Livecoin, Zaif and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

