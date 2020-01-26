Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Montage Resources stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 760,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 2,789.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 328,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 171.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 275,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 38.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 164,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

