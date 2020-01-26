Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Motus GI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

