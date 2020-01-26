Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) vs. Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Head to Head Survey

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -84.42% -62.22% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -67.97% -48.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and Abeona Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$30.66 million ($1.14) -3.48 Abeona Therapeutics $3.00 million 44.84 -$56.67 million ($1.19) -2.21

Mustang Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abeona Therapeutics. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mustang Bio and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.68%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 232.70%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also develops CD123, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; CS1, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; HER2 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and PSCA CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. It has a license agreement with Harvard University for the treatment of cancer; Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

