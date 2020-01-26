MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303,294.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $303,294.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Cashierest and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.80 or 0.05605507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

