Nano Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00008014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bit-Z, RightBTC and Binance. Nano has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Gate.io, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Binance, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bitinka, RightBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

