Narrative Market Cap Hits $56,119.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a market capitalization of $56,119.00 and $22.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 589.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,644 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

