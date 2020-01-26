National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 76.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after buying an additional 80,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

