NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 601.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

