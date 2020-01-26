nDEX Market Capitalization Hits $12,988.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. nDEX has a total market cap of $12,988.00 and $21,431.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, nDEX has traded 118.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

