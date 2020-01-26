Neblio Market Cap Achieves $7.30 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $217,413.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005617 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,966,143 coins and its circulating supply is 15,347,837 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.