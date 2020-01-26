Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $127,900.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005463 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,968,086 coins and its circulating supply is 15,349,679 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

