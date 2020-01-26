Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Achieves $6.39 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $4,282.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051932 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073372 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,685.64 or 1.00324039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041066 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001370 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.