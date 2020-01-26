Nectar Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $4,294.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $24.43 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,508.71 or 1.00577522 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00042892 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

