Nekonium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Nekonium has a market cap of $4,064.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nekonium has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nekonium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,559 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io. Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387.

Nekonium Coin Trading

Nekonium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nekonium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nekonium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.