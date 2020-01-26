Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0575

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $103,406.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022562 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00053984 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,417,079 coins and its circulating supply is 20,337,127 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

