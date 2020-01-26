Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,476.00 and $33,229.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

