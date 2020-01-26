Neutron Price Tops $0.0153 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Neutron has a market cap of $600,081.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

